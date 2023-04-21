Jets' Ehlers day to day with injury, Bowness hopeful he'll be cleared for Game 3

Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) celebrates his goal on New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) during third period NHL action in Winnipeg, Sunday, April 2, 2023. Jets coach Rick Bowness says he's hopeful that Ehlers will soon get medical clearance to return to the lineup for their first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights.THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods