Jets' Ehlers day to day with injury, Bowness hopeful he'll be cleared for Game 3

Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) celebrates his goal on New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) during third period NHL action in Winnipeg, Sunday, April 2, 2023. Jets coach Rick Bowness says he's hopeful that Ehlers will soon get medical clearance to return to the lineup for their first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights.THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

LAS VEGAS - Jets coach Rick Bowness says he's hopeful that Nikolaj Ehlers will soon get medical clearance to return to the lineup for their first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ehlers has practised with the team but did not play the first two games at T-Mobile Arena due to an upper-body injury.

The forward hasn't played since suffering the injury on April 11 in a game against the Minnesota Wild.

Winnipeg posted a 5-1 win in the best-of-seven series opener on Tuesday and dropped a 5-2 decision on Thursday.

Game 3 is set for Saturday afternoon at Canada Life Centre. Game 4 is scheduled for Monday night in Winnipeg and the series will return to Nevada for Game 5 on Thursday.

The Golden Knights earned the top seed in the Western Conference while the Jets are seeded eighth after taking the second wild-card berth.

