CFL reaches multi-year broadcast agreement with CBS Sports Network

B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke runs with the ball during the first half of the CFL western semifinal football game against the Calgary Stampeders, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. The CFL has reached a multi-year broadcast agreement with CBS Sports Network, the league announced Thursday. The deal will see CBS Sports Network carry 34 games this year.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck