Amanda Anisimova hitting her stride in Montreal as she looks to return to 2019 form

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, left, and Alexis Galarneau speak while on break of play against Russia's Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev during Men's National Bank Open doubles tennis action in Toronto on Monday, Aug., 9, 2021. Auger-Aliassime and Galarneaufell 6-4, 7-6 (6) to Khachanov and Rublev.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov