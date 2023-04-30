NOLA Gold use second-half surge to defeat Toronto Arrows in Major League Rugby play

Toronto Arrows prop Isaac Salmon moves the ball upfield against the Los Angeles Giltinis in Major League Rugby play Feb. 12, 2022, at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C.. NOLA Gold ran in four second-half tries to defeat the Toronto Arrows 40-24 Sunday, handing the injury-plagued Arrows a seventh straight loss in Major League Rugby play. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Arrows-Erich Eichhorn **MANDATORY CREDIT**