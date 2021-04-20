Blue Jays place right-hander Zeuch on 10-day injured list, recall infielder Espinal

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher T.J. Zeuch throws during first inning MLB baseball action against the New York Yankees, in Dunedin, Fla., Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The Toronto Blue Jays have placed right-hander T.J. Zeuch on the 10-day injured list due to right shoulder tendinitis and recalled infielder Santiago Espinal from the club's alternate training site. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mike Carlson