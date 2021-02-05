Alouettes won't offer Bowman a 2021 contract, ending 14-season run with CFL club

MONTREAL - The Montreal Alouettes are parting ways with defensive end John Bowman after 14 CFL seasons.
The team announced Friday that it will not offer the 38-year-old a contract for the 2021 campaign.
The six-foot-three, 250-pound Bowman leads the Alouettes with 134 career sacks, good for sixth all-time in the CFL.
Bowman, a nine-time CFL East all-star and two-time CFL all-star, played 230 games with the Alouettes and helped them win Grey Cups in 2009 and 2010.
The Alouettes say they will honour Bowman once fans are allowed to attend games at Percival Molson Stadium.
"It is never an easy decision to make when you move on from one of the greatest players in the history of your organization," Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said in a release.
"I want to thank John for everything he has done for the Montreal Alouettes and the city of Montreal."
REDBLACKS SIGN SIX
OTTAWA — The Redblacks have re-signed defensive back De'Chavon Hayes, linebacker Christope Mulumba-Tshimanga and offensive lineman Tyler Catalina and have signed defensive lineman Davon Coleman, wide receiver Ryan Davis and defensive lineman Bryson Young.
Hayes had 22 defensive tackles and three interceptions through seven games with the Redblacks in 2019.
Mulumba-Tshimanga has 53 defensive tackles, 34 special-teams tackles, with five sacks and four forced fumbles over 43 games with Edmonton.
He originally signed with the Redblacks prior to the 2020 season that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Catalina signed with Ottawa in February 2020 after a college career at Rhode Island and Georgia.
Over the last three CFL seasons, Coleman has recorded 127 defensive tackles, 17 sacks and three interceptions over 49 games with B.C., Hamilton and Toronto.
Davis is the all-time leader at Auburn in career receptions with 178 and 14th in career receiving yards with 1,555.
Young accumulated 73 defensive tackles and one interception over 49 games with the Oregon Ducks.
BLUE BOMBERS ADD CORNERBACK
WINNIPEG — The Blue Bombers have signed American cornerback Deatrick Nichols.
Nichols was most recently with the NFL's Miami Dolphins.
He played for the XFL's Houston Roughnecks in 2020 and led the league with three interceptions before the remainder of the season was cancelled.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021.