Wright scores, Karabela and Firkus shine in CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

David Goyette, of the Sudbury Wolves, steers the puck away from his team red goaltender Ivan Zhigalov, of the Sherbrooke Phoenix, as Vinzenz Rohrer, of the Ottawa 67’s, forechecks during the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects game in Kitchener, Ontario on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins