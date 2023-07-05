Defensive back Robertson Daniel among five Argos to earn CFL weekly honours

Toronto Argonauts defensive back Robertson Daniel (0) breaks up a pass intended for BC Lions wide receiver Dominique Rhymes, left, allowing a teammate to make an interception during first half CFL action in Toronto on Monday, July 3, 2023. Daniel, who had three interceptions and a pick-six in Toronto's 45-24 home win over the Lions on Monday night, was among five Argonauts recognized Wednesday in the CFL's weekly honour roll. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn