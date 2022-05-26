Thursday's Scoreboard

(All Times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Eastern Conference

Best-of-Seven Second Round

Carolina 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

(Carolina leads series 3-2)

Western Conference

Edmonton 5, Calgary 4 (OT)

(Edmonton wins series 4-1)

---

World Hockey Championship

Quarterfinals at Helsinki and Tampere, Finland

Czechia 4, Germany 1

Canada 4, Sweden 3 (OT)

United States 3, Switzerland 0

Finland 4, Slovakia 2

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Conference Finals

Western Conference

Golden State 120, Dallas 110

(Golden State wins series 4-1)

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 4, Cleveland 3

Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2

Boston 16, Chicago White Sox 7

Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 4, Oakland 1

National League

Cincinnati 20, Chicago Cubs 5

Washington 7, Colorado 3

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 14, Arizona 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.