Curlers ask for transparency and communication after pregnancy exemption uproar

Wild Card 3 skip Emma Miskew calls the sweep as they play New Brunswick at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ont., Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. A Canadian interim rep for the Curling Players' Association has renewed a call for improved transparency and collaboration with Curling Canada after an uproar about pregnancy exemption rules resulted in an about-face from the organization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan