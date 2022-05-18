Shapovalov eliminated at Geneva Open after second-round loss to Ivashka

Denis Shapovalov of Canada, returns a ball to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus, during their second round match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Shapovalov was eliminated on Wednesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3 loss to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the second round. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Martial Trezzini-Keystone via AP