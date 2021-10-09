Canadian men eliminated from Rugby World Cup contention after loss in Chile

Canada's Kyle Baillie (centre) celebrates with teammates after a try against Chile during the second half of a Rugby World Cup 2023 qualification match at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C., on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Holding a slender 22-21 advantage after the first leg in Langford, B.C., Canada looks to finish off Chile on Saturday in the rematch of their aggregate Rugby World Cup qualifying series. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito