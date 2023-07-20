Canada reaches round of 16 in women's world water polo championship

Netherlands' Iris Wolves (5) reaches for Canada's Axelle Crevier (3) during a preliminary round women's water polo match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Canada's women's water polo team advanced to the round of 16 at the world championship with a 17-12 victory over Japan on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mark Humphrey