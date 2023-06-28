CFL issues maximum fine against Chris Edwards of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Austin Mack (81) celebrates his touchdown during second half CFL football game action against the Hamilton Tiger Cats in Hamilton, Ont. on Friday, June 23, 2023. After the game Friday night, Chris Edwards delivered a two--handed shove to Montreal receiver Austin Mack after faking a friendly handshake. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

 pmp

TORONTO - The CFL issued a maximum fine against Hamilton defensive back Chris Edwards on Wednesday for his actions following the Tiger-Cats' 38-12 loss to the Montreal Alouettes last week.

After the game Friday night, Edwards delivered a two-handed shove to Montreal receiver Austin Mack after faking a friendly handshake. Edwards was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty even though the game was over.

The exact amount of the discipline was not disclosed but a maximum fine from the CFL is equivalent to half a player's game cheque.

The league also fined Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Samuel Emilus for delivering a high hit on Calgary Stampeders defensive back Jonathan Moxey. Also, defensive lineman J-Min Pelley of the Edmonton Elks was fined for a hit on Toronto Argonauts receiver B.J. Byrd.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you