Canadian snowboarder Brooke D'Hondt relishes hometown halfpipe World Cup

Canada's Brooke D'Hondt trains on the halfpipe course at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. D'Hondt has dropped into Calgary's halfpipe a 10-minute drive from her house more times than she can count, but the snowboarder competes in her first hometown World Cup there starting Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Francisco Seco