Maple Leafs star Matthews suspended two games for cross-checking Sabres' Dahlin

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews looks up after scoring against the Buffalo Sabres during second period NHL Heritage Classic hockey action in Hamilton, Ont., on March 13, 2022. Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

 RJB

NEW YORK - Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 for the incident.

The incident happened at the 14:55 mark of Sunday's Heritage Classic outdoor game between the Leafs and Sabres at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont. Matthews delivered a cross-check to Dahlin's neck while the two players were battling in front of the Buffalo net.

"This (was) a high forceful cross-check that makes force with an opponent's neck with sufficient force to warrant supplemental discipline," the NHL's department of player safety said of the event in a video describing their rationale for the suspension.

Both Matthews and Dahlin were assessed two-minute minor penalties on the play for cross-checking.

Dahlin received no extra discipline.

Matthews leads the NHL with 45 goals scored this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2022.

