Thursday's Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
(Best-of-seven series)
American League | Championship Series
Houston 3 New York 2
(Astros lead series 2-0)
---
NHL
Boston 2 Anaheim 1 (SO)
Montreal 6 Arizona 2
Toronto 3 Dallas 2 (OT)
Pittsburgh 6 Los Angeles 1
Columbus 5 Nashville 3
San Jose 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (OT)
Ottawa 5 Washington 2
New Jersey 4 N.Y. Islanders 1
Minnesota 4 Vancouver 3 (OT)
Edmonton 6 Carolina 4
Buffalo 6 Calgary 3
Vegas 5 Winnipeg 2
---
NBA
Milwaukee 90 Philadelphia 88
L.A. Clippers 103 L.A. Lakers 97
---
NFL
Arizona 42 New Orleans 34
---
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
MLS Cup Playoffs
Philadelphia 1 Cincinnati 0
L.A. FC 3 L.A. Galaxy 2
---
