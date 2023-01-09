Former Canada assistant coach takes over as head coach of the NWSL Portland Thorns

New Portand Thorns head coach Mike Norris at Providence Park is seen in this handout photo received January 9, 2023. The Canadian connection continues at the Portland Thorns.The defending National Women's Soccer League champions have named assistant coach Mike Norris as the successor to head coach Rhian Wilkinson, a former Canadian international. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Craig Mitchelldyer-Portland Thorns **MANDATORY CREDIT**