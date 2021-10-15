Toronto FC feeling heathier ahead of Atlanta visit after international break

Toronto FC coach Javier Perez, foreground, watches an MLS soccer match during the second half against Inter Miami CF Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Unbeaten in its last five games in all competitions (4-0-1), Toronto FC returns to action after the international break when it hosts Atlanta United on Saturday. nbsp;THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Rhona Wise