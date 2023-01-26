Ontario's sports-betting market experienced boost in third fiscal quarter

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Timothy Liljegren (37) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers with Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) during third period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Ontario’s sports-betting market experienced a 71 cent increase in total gaming revenue in the third fiscal quarter, according to figures released Thursday by iGaming Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette