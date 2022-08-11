Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

Former Vancouver Whitecaps and Canada U-20 women's soccer coach Bob Birarda leaves provincial court after the first day of a sentencing hearing, in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps’ response to allegations of misconduct by former women’s coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr. was serious and “appropriate.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck