Maple Leafs re-sign forward Nick Abruzzese to two-year, two-way extension

Columbus Blue Jackets' goaltender Jet Greaves (73) plays the puck ahead of Toronto Maple Leafs' forward Nick Abruzzese (26) during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. The Maple Leafs have re-signed Abruzzese to a two-year, two-way contract extension.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed forward Nick Abruzzese to a two-year, two-way contract extension.

The average annual value of the contract is US$775,000 at the NHL level.

Abruzzese had two assists in two games for the Maple Leafs in 2022-23.

The 24-year-old had 48 points (16 goals, 32 assists) through 69 games with AHL affiliate Toronto Marlies, and added seven points (two goals, five assists) through seven playoff games.

Abruzzese was a fourth-round pick (124th overall) in 2019 by Toronto.

The five-foot-11, 183-pound centre has three points (one goal, two assists) in 11 career NHL games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

