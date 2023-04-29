Saturday's Scoreboard

NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Toronto 2 Tampa Bay 1 (OT)

(Toronto wins best-of-seven series 4-2)

Edmonton 5 Los Angeles 4

(Edmonton wins best-of-seven series 4-2)

N.Y. Rangers 5 New Jersey 2

(Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

---

AHL

Calder Cup Playoffs

Utica 7 Toronto 2

(Best-of-five series tied 1-1)

Hershey 5 Charlotte 1

(Hershey leads best-of-five series 2-0)

Hartford 2 Providence 1

(Hartford leads best-of-five series 2-0)

---

NBA

Playoffs

Denver 125 Phoenix 107

(Denver leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

---

MLB

Interleague

Cincinnati 3 Oakland 2

Philadelphia 6 Houston 1

Milwaukee 7 L.A. Angels 5

American League

Toronto 1 Seattle 0 (10 innings)

Boston 8 Cleveland 7 (10 innings)

Detroit 7 Baltimore 4, 1st game

Baltimore 6 Detroit 4, 2nd game

Kansas City 3 Minnesota 2

Texas 2 N.Y. Yankees 0

Tampa Bay 12 Chicago White Sox 3

National League

Pittsburgh 6 Washington 3, 1st game

Pittsburgh 16 Washington 1, 2nd game

Miami 7 Chicago Cubs 6

San Diego 16 San Francisco 11

Arizona 11 Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 1 St. Louis 0

---

MLS

Toronto 1 New York City 0

Montreal 2 Sporting Kansas City 0

Vancouver 0 Colorado 0

Nashville 3 Atlanta 1

Miami 2 Columbus 1

D.C. United 3 Charlotte 0

Cincinnati 1 New England 1

Orlando 2 LA Galaxy 0

San Jose 2 Austin FC 2

N.Y. Red Bulls 1 Chicago 1

Portland 2 Saint Louis 1

Seattle 0 Real Salt Lake 0

Houston at Los Angeles FC ppd.

---

NLL

Halifax 17 Georgia 11

Saskatchewan 13 Las Vegas 12

New York 16 Vancouver 8

Philadelphia 14 Rochester 11

Buffalo 16 Albany 10

San Diego 11 Colorado 8

---

