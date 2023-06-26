Post-Connor Consolation: Plenty of talent available after Bedard at NHL draft

Sweden's Leo Carlsson controls the puck during the group A match between Sweden and France at the ice hockey world championship in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, May 20, 2023. With Connor Bedard all but assured of going first overall to the Chicago Blackhawks, the real action and drama at the upcoming NHL draft in Nashville starts at No. 2. An impressive array of talent at the forward position is led by No. 2 North American skater Adam Fantilli and top-ranked European counterpart Carlsson, who both would be in the conversation as the top pick almost any other year.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Pavel Golovkin