Blue Jays outfielder Springer reinstated from 10-day IL, set to play Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer (4) reacts after flying out during the eighth inning of AL MLB baseball action against the Detroit Tigers in Toronto on July 28, 2022. Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer will be active for the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced Monday. The 32-year-old star had been on the 10-day injured list due to inflammation in his right elbow. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov