Canada rugby coach names 40-woman camp roster ahead of Pacific Four Series tests

Team Canada’s Sophie de Goede walks off the field at the end of the 1st half against Team Italy during first half test match rugby action at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Canada women's rugby coach Kevin Rouet has named a 40-player roster for a camp ahead of World Rugby Pacific Four Series matches in Ottawa next month.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito