Elks look to avenge last minute collapse against Stampeders in rematch

Edmonton Elks defensive back Marloshawn Franklin Jr., left, and defensive back Ed Gainey, right, try to stop Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier from scoring a touchdown during second half CFL football action in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. The Elks’ (2-10) defensive players are still seething about Monday’s 35-31 loss to the Calgary Stampeder where they blew a 15-point fourth-quarter lead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh