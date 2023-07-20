Bronze-medal finish 'a motivator' for Canadian diver McKay heading into Olympic year

Caeli McKay, of Canada, competes during the women's 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 in Montreal, Sunday, May 7, 2023. The 24-year-old from Calgary finished third in the 10-metre platform event in Fukuoka, Japan, on Wednesday, claiming her first-ever medal at a world championships. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi