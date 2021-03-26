With fours games postponed, Habs' COVID-19 issues a concern across North Division

The clock at the Bell Centre shows graphics before the postponement of an NHL hockey game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Edmonton Oilers, in Montreal, Monday, March 22, 2021. The Edmonton Oilers were forced to spend plenty of time at the team's hotel and on the practice ice this week when their three-game series against the Canadiens was postponed after two Montreal players were added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson