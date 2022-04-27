Putting and working smart key to Maude-Aimee Leblanc's ongoing success on LPGA Tour

Maude-Aimee Leblanc, of Canada, hits her tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the JTBC LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Carlsbad, Calif. Working smarter, not harder, especially on the green, has made all the difference for Canada's Maude-Aimee Leblanc. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)