Tuesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Toronto 4 Dallas 0
Arizona 6 Montreal 3
New York Rangers 4 Anaheim 3 (OT)
Washington 4 New York Islanders 3 (SO)
Nashville 4 Pittsburgh 1
Winnipeg 7 Vegas 3
Boston 2 Chicago 1 (OT)
Edmonton 7 Detroit 5
Vancouver 6 New Jersey 3
Colorado 3 Los Angeles 0
Florida 3 San Jose2 (OT)
---
AHL
Utica 3 Belleville 2 (OT)
Rockford 4 Cleveland 3 (OT)
Manitoba 2 Abbotsford1 (OT)
---
Wednesday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Columbus at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10: p.m.
---
AHL
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.
Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
---
NBA
Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Utah, 9 p.m.
Boston at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2022.