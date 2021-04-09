Toronto Raptors waive guard Patrick McCaw, a member of 2019 championship team

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin (6) drives against Toronto Raptors guard Patrick McCaw (22) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis.  The  Raptors have waived McCaw. The 25-year-old guard has been limited to five games this season because of a knee injury.THE CANADIAN AP/Andy Clayton-King

 AK

TORONTO - The Toronto Raptors have waived guard Patrick McCaw.

The 25-year-old McCaw has been limited to five games this season because of a knee injury.

McCaw signed with the Raptors in January 2019 and was part of the team's NBA championship roster that year — his third league title in as many years to start his career after winning two with Golden State.

Just five players from the championship team remain with Toronto.

In 68 games with the Raptors, McCaw averaged 3.6 points, two rebounds and 18.9 minutes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2021.

