Toronto Argonauts, Winnipeg Blue Bombers can cement playoff spots with wins

The Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first two CFL teams to secure post-season berths this week. Toronto Argonauts running back Andrew Harris (33) hurdles over Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back Brandon Alexander (37) as defensive tackle Casey Sayles (90) looks on during the 109th Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn