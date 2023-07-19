Atkins: Ryu and Green's return from surgeries will shape Blue Jays deadline approach

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins speaks at a media availability during MLB during baseball spring training in Dunedin, Fla., on Thursday, February 16, 2023. The Jays will certainly be buyers at Major League Baseball's trade deadline. But what kind of player they're looking for depends largely on the pending returns of pitchers Hyun-Jin Ryu and Chad Green. Atkins says that if those two pitchers return on schedule and bolster the Jays' rotation and bullpen they can focus on other priorities at the deadline.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette