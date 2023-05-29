CF Montreal (6-8-0, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (5-6-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference)
Washington; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: DC United -136, Montreal +366, Draw +276; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Inter Miami 1-0, CF Montreal visits D.C. United.
United is 4-6-3 in Eastern Conference games. United has a 2-4 record in games decided by one goal.
Montreal is 5-5-0 in Eastern Conference games. Montreal has a 2-3 record in one-goal games.
The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season. United won the last meeting 1-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Benteke has seven goals and one assist for United. Taxiarchis Fountas has three goals over the past 10 games.
Chinonso Offor has scored three goals for Montreal. Mathieu Choiniere has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: United: 4-3-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.
Montreal: 5-5-0, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.5 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Ruan (injured), Mohanad Jeahze (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured), Martin Rodriguez (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Taxiarchis Fountas (injured), Pedro Santos (injured), Andy Najar (injured).
Montreal: Mason Toye (injured), Samuel Piette (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.