Bunting eager to taste Toronto's playoff atmosphere in testy Tampa series

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Michael Bunting (58) gets sent to the ice by New York Islanders defenceman Andy Greene (4) during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn