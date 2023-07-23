Australia retains the Ashes after drawing rain-hit 4th test against England

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Australia has retained the Ashes after rain prevented any play on the final day of the fourth test against England at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Australia has an insurmountable 2-1 lead with one test left. England needed to win the five-match series to take the urn off holder Australia.
England was favorite to win the fourth test with Australia 214-5 and 61 runs behind the hosts.
Only 30 overs were possible on Saturday.
___
AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports