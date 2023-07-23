Australia retains the Ashes after drawing rain-hit 4th test against England

England's Stuart Broad, left and Ben Stokes look out from the players balcony after play was abandoned on the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Australia has retained the Ashes after rain prevented any play on the final day of the fourth test against England at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Australia has an insurmountable 2-1 lead with one test left. England needed to win the five-match series to take the urn off holder Australia.

England was favorite to win the fourth test with Australia 214-5 and 61 runs behind the hosts.

Only 30 overs were possible on Saturday.

