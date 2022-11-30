Poulin, Nurse return as Canada looks to get back into Rivalry Series with U.S.

United States defender Riley Brengman (22) looks on as Canada forward Marie-Philip Poulin (29) tries to maneuver around her defense during the first period of a Rivalry Series hockey game, in Seattle, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Team captain Marie-Philip Poulin and 2022 Olympic leading scorer Sarah Nurse will help lead Canada's women's hockey team when it continues its Rivalry Series with the United States next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Lindsey Wasson