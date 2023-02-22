Senators send Zaitsev, picks to Blackhawks for future considerations

Ottawa Senators' Nikita Zaitsev looks to pass the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. The Ottawa Senators have sent defenceman Nikita Zaitsev and two draft picks to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations, the team announced Wednesday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Frank Franklin II