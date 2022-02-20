Sunday's Games

NHL

Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 3

Montreal 3, N.Y. Islanders 2 (SO)

Florida 5, Chicago 2

N.Y. Rangers 2, Ottawa 1

Columbus 7, Buffalo 3

Arizona 3, Dallas 1

Minnesota 7, Edmonton 3

Vegas 4, San Jose 1

---

AHL

Cleveland 6, Charlotte 5 (OT)

Bridgeport 2, Hartford 0

Manitoba 4, Milwaukee 3 (OT)

Providence 4, Hershey 1

Laval 5, Rochester 1

Springfield 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Chicago 5, Iowa 1

Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 2

Colorado 4, Abbotsford 2

Ontario 4, San Diego 3

Texas 4, San Jose 1

Henderson 4, Tucson 1

Stockton 7, Bakersfield 4

---

NBA

2022 All-Star Game

Team LeBron 163, Team Durant 160

---

NLL

Colorado 12, Saskatchewan 10

Calgary 13, Fort Worth 12

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.