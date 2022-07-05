Wickenheiser among three Maple Leafs promoted to assistant general manager

Canadian women's hockey star Hayley Wickenheiser, a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame's inductee class of 2019, is greeted by members of the Hall of Fame during a ceremony ahead of NHL hockey action between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins in Toronto on November 15, 2019. The Maple Leafs have promoted Wickenheiser, Ryan Hardy and Darryl Metcalf to the roles of assistant general manager and also hired Curtis Sanford as a goaltending coach. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn