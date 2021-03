MLB's Rangers in line to be first team back to full capacity

FILE - In this Thursday, July 23, 2020, file photo, oversized rocking chairs sit ready for fans on the patio at the Texas Rangers home baseball stadium, Globe Life Field, in Arlington, Texas. The Texas Rangers could have a full house for their home opener next month after debuting their new 40,518-seat stadium without fans in the stands for their games last season. If that happens, the Rangers could be the first team in MLB or any U.S.-based sport to have a full-capacity crowd since the coronavirus pandemic started rapidly shutting down sports a year ago this week. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)