Canadian women lose a heartbreaker to Mexico in CONCACAF under-20 semifinal

Canada U20 women team members Jeneva Hernandez-Gray, Olivia Smith, Annabelle Chukwu Amanda Allen, Thaea Mouratidis, Clare Logan Zoe Markesini, Ella Otte, Mya Archibald Faith Fenwick, and Florianne Jourde are shown before their opening match Friday, May 26, 2023, against Jamaica at the CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship. Canada takes on Mexico in the semifinal of the CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship. The two finalists and third-place team at the eight-country tournament book their tickets to next year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canada Soccer **MANDATORY CREDIT **