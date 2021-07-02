Canada's Ben LeSage returns to test rugby after exiting World Cup with broken hand

Toronto Arrows' Ben LeSage, centre, carries the ball during Major League Rugby action against Rugby ATL, in Marietta, Ga., in a May 8, 2021, handout photo. The Toronto Arrows centre pulls on the Maple Leaf jersey again Saturday when the Canadian men take on sixth-ranked Wales in Cardiff. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Mooreshots LLC, Karl L. Moore, *MANDATORY CREDIT*