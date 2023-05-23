Canada's Carol Zhao advances to second round of French Open qualifying

Carol Zhao, of Canada, returns the ball during a match against Amanda Anisimova, of the USA, at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Zhao advanced to the second round of the French Open women's qualifying tournament with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 win over Poland's Katarzyna Kawa on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov