MLSE working on 'mixed reality' tech to enhance fan experience and help its teams win

A reporter wears a cutting-edge “mixed reality” headset as he watches the Toronto Maple Leafs play the New York Islanders in Toronto on Monday, Jan.23, 2023. The glasses allow the user to access data from NHL Edge, the league’s puck and player tracking technology system. The SportsX project is a collaboration between MLSE Digital Labs (the technology and digital innovation arm of MLSE) and Amazon Web Services (AWS). THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-MLSE **MANDATORY CREDIT**