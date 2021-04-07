Maple Leafs forward William Nylander out for game after possible COVID exposure

Toronto Maple Leafs centre William Nylander (88) jumps as he watches the puck as Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) makes a save during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Monday March 29, 2021. Nylander will not play against the Montreal Canadiens tonight after having exposure with a possible positive case of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

 FNG

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander will not play against the Montreal Canadiens tonight after having exposure with a possible positive case of COVID-19.

Nylander was placed on the NHL's COVID protocol list at 5 p.m. ET.

The Leafs say Nylander had exposure to a possible positive case with a close contact outside the team.

The team says Nylander is isolating and the situation will be re-evaluated tomorrow pending the results of further testing.

The Leafs say the game will proceed as scheduled after consulting with the NHL.

Forward Alexander Barabanov will be inserted into the lineup.

