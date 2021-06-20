Vancouver Whitecaps esports gamer finishes runner-up in FIFA North American playoffs

FIFA esports gamer Agit (AgitPower) Katilmis is seen holding a Sony PlayStation controller in an undated handout photo. D.C. United esports gamer Mohamed (KingCJ0) Alioune Diop defeated Agit (AgitPower) Katilmis of the Vancouver Whitecaps in a penalty shootout Sunday to win the FIFA 21 Global Series North American Playoffs for PlayStation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Vancouver Whitecaps, *MANDATORY CREDIT*