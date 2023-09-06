CFLPA initiates investigation into Elks-Stamps game amid air quality concerns

Edmonton Elks defensive lineman Jake Ceresna, left, looks on as Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier throws the ball during second half CFL football action in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. The CFL Players' Association says Occupational Health and Safety in Alberta is investigating the CFL's decision to play the Edmonton Elks-Calgary Stampeders game Monday despite smoky conditions in Calgary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh