Canadian rider Michael Woods moves into lead in French race

Canada's Michael Woods of the EF Pro team, left, and Switzerland's Marc Hirschi of the Sunweb team, second left, climb the 'Wall of Huy' during the Belgian cycling classic and UCI World Tour race Fleche Wallonne, in Huy, Belgium, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. THE CANADIANPRESS/AP-Olivier Matthys

 VM

FAYENCE, France - Canadian Michael Woods won the second stage of the Tour des Alpes-Maritimes et du Var on Saturday, moving into the overall lead of the three-day race.

It marked the first victory for the 34-year-old cyclist from Ottawa in the colours of Israel Startup Nation, his new team.

"This was excellent and the team rode so well for me," said Woods. "I'm just glad I could return the favour."

The Canadian, who was fourth in Stage 1 Friday, moved into the overall lead by two seconds ahead of Stage 1 winner Bauke Mollema of the Netherlands.

Woods made his move on the last climb Saturday, outgunning Mollema in a sprint to the finish.

"I felt good and I knew I had to commit to that climb," he said.

Fellow Canadian Hugo Houle, riding for Astana-Premier Tech, figured in an early break Saturday and finished 73rd in the stage. He moved up 22 points in the general classification to 82nd.

The race ends Sunday with a 136-kilometre stage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2021

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you